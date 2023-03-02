Evaly CEO Rassel, chairman Nasrin indicted in DSA case

Counsel Nazrul Islam Shamim stood for the state while lawyer Ahsan Habib represented the defendants during the hearing in the case.
Defence lawyer said Rassel demanded justice by claiming himself innocent.
On 16 September 2021, Rassel and Nasrin were arrested in a raid on their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.
The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.
Arif Baker lodged the case with Gulshan police station accusing the couple of stealing customers' money and fraudulence.
The couple was later sent to jail.