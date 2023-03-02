Crime

Evaly CEO Rassel, chairman Nasrin indicted in DSA case

UNB
Evaly CEO Md Rassel (R) and his wife Shamima NasrinFile Photo

A Dhaka court on Thursday indicted controversial e-commerce platform Evaly’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Md Rassel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin facing charges under the Digital Security Act case.

The decision means the formal trial in the case started on Thursday.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order to frame the charges against the MD and chairman of the Evaly.

The court also set 2 May for recording the testimonies in the case, he said. Rassel was produced before the court with a petition to relieve him from the charges while the court turned down it.

On the other hand, counsels of absconding Nasrin, the wife of Rassel, refrained from the hearing.

Counsel Nazrul Islam Shamim stood for the state while lawyer Ahsan Habib represented the defendants during the hearing in the case.

Defence lawyer said Rassel demanded justice by claiming himself innocent.

On 16 September 2021, Rassel and Nasrin were arrested in a raid on their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Arif Baker lodged the case with Gulshan police station accusing the couple of stealing customers' money and fraudulence.

The couple was later sent to jail.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment