Evaly CEO Rassel, chairman Nasrin indicted in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Thursday indicted controversial e-commerce platform Evaly’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Md Rassel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin facing charges under the Digital Security Act case.

The decision means the formal trial in the case started on Thursday.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order to frame the charges against the MD and chairman of the Evaly.

The court also set 2 May for recording the testimonies in the case, he said. Rassel was produced before the court with a petition to relieve him from the charges while the court turned down it.

On the other hand, counsels of absconding Nasrin, the wife of Rassel, refrained from the hearing.