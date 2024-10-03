Taposh awards Tk 5.4b contracts to AL men through ‘manipulation’

There was a huge manipulation in awarding contracts for the development work at the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) over the past four years.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League, along with close associates of the mayor, have unscrupulously carried out the majority of the organisation’s development projects and various procurements.

They secured these contracts through manipulation, without any competition, amounting to approximately Tk 5.4 billion.

Due to hiring preferred individuals, and in some cases, unqualified individuals, many projects were not completed on time, causing the public significant inconvenience for months. Furthermore, contractors could not be pressured to ensure quality standards in their work.

At least seven officials at the engineering department of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) confirmed to Prothom Alo that such practices of assigning and executing work took place. The officials, however, preferred not to be named due to concerns about job security.