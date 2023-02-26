Writ filed seeking investigation against Abdus Sobhan for buying house in US

Various news outlets including Prothom Alo reported about the purchase of several houses in the US, quoting the organised crime and corruption reporting project (OCCRP), a global platform of investigative journalists.
According to the report, Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah alias Golap has purchased several homes in New York at a cost of USD 4 million.
However, he did not disclose this information during his parliamentary run in the previous election.
Abdus Sobhan Miah was elected lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency in December 2018, with the ticket of Awami League. He was made the party’s central publication and publicity secretary in the council held on 24 December 2022. He had earlier served the party as its office secretary.
As per the writ petition, a rule was sought as to why the inaction or failure of the defendants will not be declared unlawful for not taking necessary legal steps against Abdus Sobhan Miah for amassing huge assets at home and abroad by misusing power and buying several houses in New York, concealing information in the affidavit of the election in 2018.
In the petition, directives have been sought for investigation against Abdus Sobhan for amassing huge properties at home and abroad by misusing power and purchasing houses in New York, concealing information in the affidavit of the election in 2018, if the rule is issued.
The home secretary, the chief election commissioner, ACC chairman and Abdus Sobhan Mia have been made defendants.
According to the report, Abdus Sobhan Miah bought five condominiums, worth roughly USD 2.4 million at the time, in a Jackson Heights building featuring a concierge service, an outdoor pool, and covered parking, between 2014 and 2018. He also bought three more apartments, worth USD 680,000, in nearby co-op buildings.