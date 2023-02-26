Writ filed seeking investigation against Abdus Sobhan for buying house in US

A writ petition has been filed seeking order to investigate allegations of buying several house in the US against ruling Awami League member of parliament Md Abdus Sobhan (Golap).

The writ has been filed with the concerned section of the High Court.

Earlier, permission was taken from a HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Khijir Hayat for filing the writ.

Writ petitioner lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque said a hearing may be held on the writ on Monday.