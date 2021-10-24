Crime and Law

1 killed, dozens wounded in Faridpur UP polls violence

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man was killed and at least 30 were injured in a clash between the supporters of two chairman candidates ahead of Union Parishad elections in Saltha upazila of Faridpur on Saturday, UNB reports.

The victim was identified as Mariz Shikder, 32.

About 30 houses were reportedly vandalized and looted during the time.

Police and locals said supporters of independent chairman candidate Rafiq Mollah clashed with supporters of another independent candidate Tuku Tagore in Khardia village of the union around 3:00pm on Saturday.

Marij, a supporter of independent chairman candidate Rafiq Mollah, was seriously injured following the clash.

He was rescued and taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

About 30 people from both sides were also injured in the clashes, added witnesses.

Meanwhile, after receiving the news of Marij Sikder’s death, Rafiq Mollah’s supporters vandalized and looted more than 30 houses of Tuku Tagore’s supporters including the house of Union Awami League general secretary Alamgir Miah, locals claimed .

Confirming the information, Saltha Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Ashiquzzaman said police went to the spot and controlled the clash by throwing rubber bullets.

Additional police have been deployed in the area, he added.

