1 shot dead in Noakhali as Quader Mirza’s supporters, rival AL activists clash

A young man died and at least 5 others were shot during a deadly clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and rival Awami League activists in Noakhali on Tuesday.

The deceased Raihan succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Dhaka. Both factions have claimed that the victim was their supporter.

Police identified the injured as Md Aziz Khokon, 50, Md Karim, 45, Md Rajib Hossain, 24, Md Emran Hossain, 24, Jinku, 20, and Raihan, 20. They are being treated at Noakhali General Hospital.

Clashes erupted around 6:00pm at Companiganj upazila where Awami League supporters were holding rally protesting against the harassment of freedom fighter Khijir Hayat Khan allegedly by Quader Mirza.