10 Khelafat leaders, 9 more Hefazat men arrested

Ten top leaders of Khelafat Majlish were arrested in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning in connection with the clashes and vandalism carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam men in Brahmanbaria last month, reports UNB.

Md Abu Taher, president of Sarail Upazila Khelafat Majlish confessed to his involvement in Brahmanbaria mayhem, saying it was a part of a conspiracy to oust the government from power, said police.

Besides, nine more Hefazat activists were arrested.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 434 people arrested over the violence, said a press release of Brahmanbaria police.