ACC files case against ex-VC of JUST over illegal recruitment

An allegation of embezzlement of over Tk 6.1 million has been made in the case. Apart from Abdus Sattar, the other accused are - deputy director (planning and development) of the university Abdur Rauf and former pro vice-chancellor of Islamic University Md. Kamal Uddin.

According to the recruitment circular of 2009, Abdur Rauf applied for the post of assistant director (planning and development). Vice-Chancellor Md. Abdus Sattar served as the president of the three-member selection board formed for the appointment. Another member of the selection board was the pro vice-chancellor of the Islamic University Kamal Uddin. The viva voce was conducted on 22 August that year. At that time viva of three more candidates was taken. But no one passed.

On the other hand, the selection Board illegally tried to appoint Abdur Rauf first as assistant director despite having no prior experience as a planning and development officer as per the terms of the notification. Later, he was recommended for appointment to the post of section officer (grade-I, planning & development) taking into account the lack of experience.