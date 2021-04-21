11 more Hefazat men held in Brahmanbaria

Eleven more people have been arrested in connection with the last month's mayhem by Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam men in Brahmanbaria, taking the total number of arrests to 328, reports UNB.
The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footages and images taken during the violence, police said.
So far, 55 cases have been filed and some 414 accused have been identified in connection with the violence.
On 27 March, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat’s demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.
They had staged the protests against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.
The next day, during Hefazat’s countrywide dawn-to-dusk strike in protest of police’s action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire on three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.
They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor rail station in Brahmanbaria town.
Besides, the Hefazat supporters also had vandalised several private and government establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, police lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.
The supporters had also attacked Brahmanbaria press club and confined some journalists there.