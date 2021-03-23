14 militants sentenced to death in Sheikh Hasina murder conspiracy case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced to death 14 militants who attempted to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj two decades ago.
Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Tuesday.
The deliberations in the case ended on 11 March. At the hearing, the prosecution demanded death penalty for all 14 of the accused. Later, the court was scheduled today, Tuesday, for the verdict.
The 14 convicts sentenced to death are: Mofizur Rahman, Mahmud Azhar, Rasheduzzaman, Tareq, Wadud Sheikh alias Gazi Khan, Azizul Haque, Lokman, Yusuf alias Moshab Moral, Moshab Hasan alias Rashu, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain, Amirul Islam and Rafiqul Islam Khan.
The accused were produced in court from jail on Tuesday before the verdict was announced. Strict security measures were taken in and around the court following the verdict.
A total of three cases were filed in this incident. Judgments in two of the cases were already completed in the court. Today, Tuesday, the verdict of the remaining case was passed.
On 22 July 2000, a powerful bomb was found planted at the grounds of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Government Adarsha College in Kotalipara of Gopalganj ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s public meeting.
An army team recovered the 76kg bomb. On the next day, on 23 July, another 40kg bomb was recovered.