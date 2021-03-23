14 militants sentenced to death in Sheikh Hasina murder conspiracy case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced to death 14 militants who attempted to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj two decades ago.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Tuesday.

The deliberations in the case ended on 11 March. At the hearing, the prosecution demanded death penalty for all 14 of the accused. Later, the court was scheduled today, Tuesday, for the verdict.

The 14 convicts sentenced to death are: Mofizur Rahman, Mahmud Azhar, Rasheduzzaman, Tareq, Wadud Sheikh alias Gazi Khan, Azizul Haque, Lokman, Yusuf alias Moshab Moral, Moshab Hasan alias Rashu, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain, Amirul Islam and Rafiqul Islam Khan.