HC upholds death penalty of 10 in Sheikh Hasina murder attempt case

The High Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of 10 militants who attempted to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj two decades ago.

The court also acquitted one of the convicts sentenced to life imprisonment and one of the three convicts sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

A High Court bench comprising justice Md Jahangir Hossain Selim and justice Badruzzaman passed the order on Wednesday.

On 22 July 2000, a powerful bomb was found planted beneath the grounds of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Government Adarsha ​College in Kotalipara of Gopalganj ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s public meeting.

An army team recovered the 76kg bomb. On the next day, on 23 July, another 40kg bomb was recovered. On the same day, Kotalipara police filed a case under the Attempted Murder and Explosives Act.