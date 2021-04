Quoting the boy’s maternal uncle, police said that Rafiqul had an old enmity with some members of the gang. “Around 8.30 pm on Monday, he was stabbed indiscriminately by the accused while he was returning home from work,” an official said Tuesday.

A seriously injured Rafiqul was taken to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 9.30 pm, said assistant sub-inspector of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital police outpost, Shilbrata Barua.