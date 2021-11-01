16 sued after two BCL factions clash at CMCH

Prothom Alo English Desk

16 people have been sued after two BCL factions-- one loyal to a former mayor and another loyal to a junior minister--locked in clashes at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Friday night and Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The accused persons are Saad Mohammad Galib, 21, Ahsanul Kabir Ruman, 21, Zhidul Islam Zishan, 21, Mahadi Bin Hashim, 24, Asif Bin Taki,25, Imtiaz Uddin Chowdhury,21, Mahtab Uddin Rafi,21, Zahidul Alam Zishan, 21, Sourabh Bepari,21, Md Anis,21, Raktim Dey,21, HM Ashab Uddin,21, Tanvir Islam,21, Nazmus Sadat Asif,21, Enamul Hasan Shimanto,21, and Rizwan Ahmed,21.

During the clash on Saturday, one of the rival group BCL members crushed MBBS second year student Mahadi Akib's head allegedly with a hockey stick.

Akib is fighting for life in Intensive Care Unit of a hospital.