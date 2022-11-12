BUET student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB

Additional commissioner (detective branch) of DMP Mohammad Harunur Rashid has said police are suspecting that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor Parash was killed somewhere in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Harun said this while replying to a question at a press briefing held at the media center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the capital's Minto Road on Saturday.

"After analyzing Fardin's mobile data and talking to the people with whom he had communicated before his death, we're assuming that he might've been killed in Dhaka. We've also come to know that he had gone to Narayanganj. We can't say anything concrete right now for the sake of the investigation," Harun said.

Harun said police are not saying that Fardin was killed for drugs.