Graft case against Tarique, Zubaida: Charge hearing deferred till 9 April

A Dhaka court on Wednesday deferred till 9 April the hearing on charge framing against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing information in their affidavits.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed the fresh date.

Earlier, on 1 November 2022, Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida in the graft case.

On 26 June, the High court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.