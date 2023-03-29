Graft case against Tarique, Zubaida: Charge hearing deferred till 9 April

The HC also rejected the couple’s writ petitions, challenging the corruption case against them.
As both of them remain fugitives, the court rejected the writ petitions – saying these are not acceptable.
The court also withdrew the stay order on the trial proceedings of the case filed against them.
On 26 September 2007, ACC lodged a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 48.1 million and concealing the information.
In the same year, the High Court issued a rule suspending the trial proceedings in the case after hearing a petition filed by Zubaida.
The HC rejected the rule in 2017 and asked her to surrender before the court within eight weeks.