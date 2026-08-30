Sagar-Runi murder: ICT chief prosecutor claims involvement of a cultural figure
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has claimed that a cultural figure has been found to have links to the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. However, the chief prosecutor did not disclose the person's name.
He said the lead emerged while reviewing call detail records (CDRs) during an investigation into another case.
The chief prosecutor made the remarks while speaking to journalists at his office at the tribunal on Sunday.
The journalist couple were brutally murdered at their rented apartment in the capital's West Rajabazar on 11 February 2012. Sagar was the news editor of Maasranga Television, while Runi was a senior reporter at ATN Bangla.
Asked whether any clue had been found regarding the Sagar-Runi murder, Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam said the tribunal's investigation agency was not investigating the case. The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was conducting the investigation.
However, he said the tribunal's investigation agency works as an investigative body and may come across clues related to other incidents while conducting investigations.
He cited the example of clues they had found regarding Mozzafor Hossain, who has been accused of involvement in the murder of former president Ziaur Rahman.
The chief prosecutor said that while reviewing CDRs in another case, they found a connection between a cultural figure and the Sagar-Runi murder.
"We are examining and verifying those findings. We are keeping them under observation. If, after further investigation, we find anything authentic, we may assist the relevant PBI investigators by providing them with the information," he said.
He also said there was no scope to disclose the name or identity of the cultural figure at this stage.
A journalist asked whether the Sagar-Runi murder fell under the tribunal's jurisdiction.
In response, the chief prosecutor said it did not. The murder did not constitute a widespread or systematic crime, he said. It was an individual murder case and, therefore, would be tried by the relevant sessions court.