Sagar-Runi murder: ICT chief prosecutor claims involvement of a cultural figure

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has claimed that a cultural figure has been found to have links to the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. However, the chief prosecutor did not disclose the person's name.

He said the lead emerged while reviewing call detail records (CDRs) during an investigation into another case.

The chief prosecutor made the remarks while speaking to journalists at his office at the tribunal on Sunday.