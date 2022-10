A 25-year-old female worker of a garment factory was gang raped while she was going to attend a wedding ceremony in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona early Friday, reports UNB.

Police arrested three people -Md Apel Mia, 30, Md Rony Mia, 30 and Hanif Mia, 30, in this connection.

Abdul Ahad Khan, officer in charge of Kalmakanda police station, said they arrested the trio after an FIR was lodged by the victim.