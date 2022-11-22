Yaba godfathers have gone into hiding

The police are yet to trace 84 self-proclaimed godfathers of yaba business and 12 of them are four brothers and 12 close relatives of Abdur Rahman Bodi, former member of parliament (MP) from Cox’s Bazar– 4 constituency.

They have been hiding since 15 November.

Earlier, on 15 November, the Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge court judge Mohammad Ismail cancelled the bail of 84 accused in the case filed over yaba and arms.

At the same time, he declared 23 November as the date for announcing the verdict in the case. The court also ordered to send 17 of the accused, who were present at the court, to jail.

The four brothers of Abdur Rahman Bodi, who went into hiding after the declaration of the date for announcing the verdict in this case, are – Abdul Shukkur, Abdul Amin alias Aminul Islam, Md Faisal and Shafiqul Islam.