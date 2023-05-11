Dangerous drug ‘ice’ brings new peril

Amid the law enforcement agencies’ struggle to prevent the smuggling of yaba from Myanmar and sale of the drug in the country, methamphetamine, also known as ice or crystal meth which is more dangerous than yaba tablet, has become a new concern.

According to law enforcement officials, since there is a huge demand of ice in Bangladesh, yaba traders mainly smuggle this drug from Myanmar.

Department of Narcotics Control said 66 kg of crystal meth was seized across the country in the first four months of 2023 even though this drug was not that familiar at the beginning of 2019. There have been a rising number of crystal meth consumers in divisional towns, including Dhaka and Chattogram and district towns. At first, drug peddles brought ice as an experiment’, but yaba traders are spending huge money for crystal meth as sale of ice brings more profit.

Physicians said consumption of crystal meth causes many problems including insomnia, memory loss and brain loss, and consumption of ice for a long time also cause various physical and mental problems including weight loss, kidney and heart problems, depression and stroke.