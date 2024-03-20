Abantika’s death: Suspended JnU student Amman lands in jail after remand

The court also denied bail to Din Islam, a teacher of the university who was relived from the post of assistant proctor for suspected connection with the death.

A Cumilla court on Monday placed Amman and Din Islam on a two and one-day remand respectively in the case.

On Tuesday, the court sent Din Islam to jail on completion of his one-day remand.

The court also ordered the investigation officer of the case filed to submit a report within seven days.