Abantika’s death: Suspended JnU student Amman lands in jail after remand
A Cumilla court on Wednesday sent Jagannath University’s suspended student Raihan Siddique Amman to jail after completion of his two- day remand in a case over the death of the university’s Law Department student Fairuz Abantika by suicide.
Judge of Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order when he was produced before the court after remand.
The court also denied bail to Din Islam, a teacher of the university who was relived from the post of assistant proctor for suspected connection with the death.
A Cumilla court on Monday placed Amman and Din Islam on a two and one-day remand respectively in the case.
On Tuesday, the court sent Din Islam to jail on completion of his one-day remand.
The court also ordered the investigation officer of the case filed to submit a report within seven days.
Abantika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU’s Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and relieved assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10:00 pm on Friday.
Hours after death of Abantika by suicide, massive protest broke out at the university and continued till Saturday morning, demanding justice for the student.
In the face of student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.
Besides, the university administration formed a four-member probe committee.
Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the teacher and student from Dhaka on Saturday night.