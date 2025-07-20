Two held with gold worth nearly Tk 20m at Dhaka airport
Members of Airport Armed Police detained two people along with 1.577 kg of gold worth nearly Tk 20 million (Tk 2 crore) from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.
The detainees are Md Shariful Islam, 30, and Md Zubair, 36. The arrests took place around 9:25 am when the suspects attempted to flee in a private car near Canopy No. 01 and 02 of the airport.
On suspicion, Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBN) intercepted the vehicle and discovered the gold concealed in its toolbox.
Mohammad Mozammel Haque, operational commander of APBN-13, said that a case has been filed against the two at the Airport Police Station.
He also said there has been a rise in gold smuggling incidents and reaffirmed the APBN’s commitment to maintaining strict vigilance at the airport.