Gold smuggling: Only carriers caught, ‘ringleaders’ remain untouched

South-western districts of Jhenaidah, Jashore and Chuadanga along the Indian border have long been used as a major gold smuggling route as big consignments of gold are often seized from these areas while being smuggled to India.

But only the gold carriers including unemployed youth, van or rickshaw pullers and villagers are detained in connection with the incidents. These people are convicted when any trial takes place over these incidents. But the police are unable to find out the ringleaders.

Sources at Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police stations in the related areas said at least 130 kilograms of gold, worth around Tk 1.28 billion (128 crore), were seized along the borders of the three districts in the last one year.