Gold smuggling makes their fortune

Daudkandi upazila is 50 kilometres away from Cumilla, and Nalchak village of Passgacia West union parishad is six more kilometres away in the rural area. Most houses are built with corrugated iron sheets in the village, but several traders and expatriates erected concrete houses.

People’s curiosity, however, centred on a specific house under construction, owned by certain Mohammad Anisur Rahman, 37, who used to be a driver and was from a poor family.

Villagers wonder how Anisur Rahman purchased land at a hefty price and built a house with a beautiful design. Wishing anonymity, a villager told Prothom Alo that Anisur Rahman’s father owned no land except a small homestead, but he sold that too due to poverty. It is mysterious how the son of that poor man raised such a beautiful house just by driving the vehicle, the villager added.