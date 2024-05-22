Anwarul Azim killed in India, Bangladeshis involved: Home minister
Some Bangladeshis killed Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim in India’s Kolkata, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday.
The minister further said the police in the Indian state of West Bengal have been working in this regard.
The home minister briefed the media at his residence upon receiving confirmed information of the murder of the Bangladeshi lawmaker in West Bengal.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman were present at the briefing.
Anwarul Azim has been killed at a home in Kolkata in a planned way. The police in India have been working to unveil the motive and identify the murderers
Mentioning that three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Anwarul Azim, the home minister said, “We have been working to arrest a few more people. This is a murder…. Nothing happened here that would lead to deterioration in relations with India since no Indian is involved with the incident. According to the information we have received so far, some people from our country are involved in this murder.”
“Anwarul Azim has been killed at a home in Kolkata in a planned way. The police in India have been working to unveil the motive and identify the murderers,” he added.
Asaduzzaman Khan further told the media, “I’m not disclosing all the information we have for the sake of investigation. We shall know why he was killed, who killed him and the weapons used to murder him upon completion of the investigation.”
He said the body has not yet arrived in the country. “The police forces of both the countries have been investigating this. The Indian police confirmed to us that he was killed.”
Anwarul Azim went to India through the Darshana border for medical treatment on 12 May. He went missing on 16 May.