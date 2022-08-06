Passenger safety restricted to law, not roads

Transport owners and workers cannot shrug off the responsibility for robbery and rape taking place on buses. Along with the road transport act aimed at the safety of passengers, the government has issued all sorts of directives to this end, but these are totally ignored. The law enforcement has failed to ensure that public transport adheres to the law. Questions have also arisen concerning the government's political will in restoring order to the roads.

One of the main conditions to getting permission to operate buses on the inter-district routes is that the buses must only stop at the fixed stoppages in the district sadar or district headquarters. Passengers can't be picked up randomly along the way. However, passengers will be able to alight where they need. According to the road transport act, all bus drivers and workers must have appointment letters and be paid monthly wages. Most transport companies do not heed this clause of the law. The bus owners run their buses on a contractual basis with the drivers. That is why the bus drivers and workers pick up passengers randomly wherever they can in hope of making more money. It was in doing so that that on Tuesday night the robbery and the gang rape of a woman took place in Tangail on an Eagle Express bus.