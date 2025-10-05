Court orders seizure of six flats owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman

A court has ordered the seizure of six flats in Chattogram owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

The court has also ordered the confiscation of various equipment belonging to eight companies owned by him.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz issued the order today, Sunday, following a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to ACC and court sources, ACC Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman filed the petition seeking seizure of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s six flats in Chattogram and the equipment of his eight companies. After a hearing, the court granted the order.