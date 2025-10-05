Court orders seizure of six flats owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman
A court has ordered the seizure of six flats in Chattogram owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.
The court has also ordered the confiscation of various equipment belonging to eight companies owned by him.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz issued the order today, Sunday, following a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
According to ACC and court sources, ACC Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman filed the petition seeking seizure of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s six flats in Chattogram and the equipment of his eight companies. After a hearing, the court granted the order.
Earlier, on 28 August, the court ordered the freezing of 120 bank accounts belonging to individuals associated with Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s interests. On 9 July, the court had also ordered the freezing of Beneficiary Owners (BO) accounts of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and 26 of his associates.
On 9 March this year, the court ordered the freezing of shares worth Tk 1.2 billion (100.20 crore) owned by 23 companies registered under the names of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his family.
At the same time, 957 bighas of land were ordered to be seized. Before that, on 5 March, the court froze 29 bank accounts belonging to him, through which transactions amounting to Tk 5.26 crore had been reported to the court by the ACC.
On 7 October last year, the court imposed a travel ban on Saifuzzaman and his wife, Rukmila Zaman. The ACC informed the court in writing that Saifuzzaman was accused of laundering thousands of crores of taka to the United Kingdom and amassing illegal wealth through corruption and irregularities.
The ACC investigation found that Saifuzzaman had laundered money abroad and purchased 350 houses in the UK under his and his family members’ names. He also reportedly bought 228 houses in the United Arab Emirates, nine in the United States, and several others in different countries. In addition, he is alleged to have amassed illicit wealth within Bangladesh as well.