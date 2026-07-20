Regent’s Shahed arrested again

Md Shahed, also known as Shahed Karim of Regent Hospital, who was sent to jail over allegations of fraud in Covid sample testing, has been arrested by police again.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Cantonment police station Md Rakibul Hasan said that Shahed was arrested from the ECB Chattar area of the capital on Monday afternoon. He said an arrest warrant had been issued against Shahed in a case. The OC added that Shahed was arrested following a request from Pallabi police station and was subsequently handed over to the Pallabi police.