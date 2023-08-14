Ex-BNP lawmaker Redwan jailed for 3 years in graft case

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced former BNP lawmaker and state minister for Liberation War Affairs Redwan Ahmed to three years imprisonment in a case filed for misappropriating Tk 50 lakh from the fund of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council from 2002 to 2006.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman also fined the convict Tk 50 lakh and issued an arrest warrant against him as he is now a fugitive, said Anti-Corruption Commissioner's Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.