Ex-BNP lawmaker Redwan jailed for 3 years in graft case

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced former BNP lawmaker and state minister for Liberation War Affairs Redwan Ahmed to three years imprisonment in a case filed for misappropriating Tk 50 lakh from the fund of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council from 2002 to 2006.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman also fined the convict Tk 50 lakh and issued an arrest warrant against him as he is now a fugitive, said Anti-Corruption Commissioner's Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.
According to the case statement, freedom fighter Nurul Islam filed a case against the then minister for embezzling Tk 50 lakh from the funds of the Central Command Council with Ramna police station on February 15, 2007.
ACC's Deputy Director Md Abul Hossain investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet against him.