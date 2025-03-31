Number of rapes in March over double that in February

In March there was an increase in political clashes, particularly conflict over power among political leaders. There has been a surge in inner conflict among BNP leaders and activist, leading to deaths and injuries.

According to MSF, 459 persons were affected by 52 incidents of political violence in March. Of them, 12 were killed and 447 injured. Among those injured, three are undergoing treatment for bullet wounds.

Of those killed, six are of BNP, three of Awami League, one a pedestrian, one an elderly man and one an expatriate. The latter three were killed in BNP party clashes though they were not party men.

Of the 52 incidents of violence, 39 were of BNP internal feuds, six of BNP and Awami League conflict, three of BNP and Jamaat conflict, one of conflict between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami Oikya Jote, one of BNP and LDP clashes, one of BNP and NCP clashes, and of NCP inner conflict.

Alongside this, there were four incidents of attacks by miscreants on political party leaders and activists. Two were killed in these incidents and six were injured.

The bodies of two political leaders were also recovered this month. One of those killed by miscreants was linked with BNP and one with Awami League. Those whose bodies were recovered were involved in Awami League politics.