Number of rapes in March over double that in February
The number of rapes this March has been over double that of February this year. Rape and killing has also increased. There were 428 incidents of violence against women, including sexual abuse and attempted rape in March. This is much higher than in the previous month.
This was revealed in the March report of human rights organisation Manabadhikar Sangskriti Shongstha (MSF).
MSF released the report today, Monday (31 March). The organisation releases a human rights report every month based on newspaper reports and its own investigations.
According to the MSF report, 132 rape incidents took place in March. In February there were 57 rape incidents. In February there were 17 incidents of gang rape. This increased to 25 in the next month. In February there were 19 attempted rapes and in March this number stood at 61.
The MSF report said that in March there was a surge in violence against women and children, particularly in attempted rape.
Despite stern laws in the country to prevent violence against women and children, such incidents are increasing due the lack of effective action by those responsible to prevent and control crime, as well as the lack and the lengthiness of trials.
The negative sense of duty on the part of the law enforcement and failure to take speedy action has led to an increase in violence against women and children.
This has become a major cause of concern in national life. The intolerable increase in rape incidents has increased a sense of insecurity among the people.
According to MSF, taking advantage of the inactivity and laxity of the law enforcement agencies, mugging, extortion and robbery has also increased alarmingly. It is clear that the concerned authorities have failed to display a sense of responsibility and sensitivity in this regard.
A review of the human rights violations in March shows that there have been incidents of death in custody and while trying to escape as well as incidents of police torture.
There has been an increase in death due to political violence. Cases continue to be filed against those who stood against the anti-discrimination movement of the students. Mass arrests have decreased, but are still a matter of concern.
Deaths and injuries in political violence
In March there was an increase in political clashes, particularly conflict over power among political leaders. There has been a surge in inner conflict among BNP leaders and activist, leading to deaths and injuries.
According to MSF, 459 persons were affected by 52 incidents of political violence in March. Of them, 12 were killed and 447 injured. Among those injured, three are undergoing treatment for bullet wounds.
Of those killed, six are of BNP, three of Awami League, one a pedestrian, one an elderly man and one an expatriate. The latter three were killed in BNP party clashes though they were not party men.
Of the 52 incidents of violence, 39 were of BNP internal feuds, six of BNP and Awami League conflict, three of BNP and Jamaat conflict, one of conflict between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami Oikya Jote, one of BNP and LDP clashes, one of BNP and NCP clashes, and of NCP inner conflict.
Alongside this, there were four incidents of attacks by miscreants on political party leaders and activists. Two were killed in these incidents and six were injured.
The bodies of two political leaders were also recovered this month. One of those killed by miscreants was linked with BNP and one with Awami League. Those whose bodies were recovered were involved in Awami League politics.
Mob violence
There were at least 39 incidents of mob beatings in March, were 13 were killed and 56 were seriously injured. Eight were injured in mob beatings in February. Among those killed in mob assault, seven were killed on suspect of being robbers, one on allegations of attempted rape, one for excessive intoxication and one on suspicion of being a mugger.
Also, 19 were seriously injured in mob beatings on allegations of attempted rape, four for alleged sexual harassment, four for alleged mugging, 14 on allegations of robbery and 15 on allegations of theft, mugging and such crimes.
The MSF report said that killing by mob assault with disregard to the law is a criminal offence, considered to be extrajudicial killing.
It is also a criminal offence to take the law into one's own hands to injure anyone seriously by mob assault. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to identify those involved in mob beatings and to take legal action against them.