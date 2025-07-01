Political blame game over identity of rape accused, locals slam 'dirty politics'

A tug-of-war has begun over the political identity of Fazar Ali, the prime accused in the widely discussed rape case in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Since the incident, some have labelled him as an Awami League activist while others claim he is linked to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. However, no official position held by him in either party could be verified.

Instead, photos circulating on Facebook show Fazar Ali participating in political activities of both parties. He is known locally as an opportunist who shifts allegiance to serve personal interests.

There should not be any political identity of a rapist or a criminal, representatives of Cumilla’s civil society and law enforcement officials have remarked.

According to them, the way Fazar Ali’s political background is being pulled in different directions is a clear example of dirty politics.

Fazar Ali is accused of breaking into a house in a village in Muradnagar upazila last Thursday night and raping a 25-year-old woman.

When locals realised what had happened, they beat Fazar Ali. At that time, several local youths also physically assaulted the woman while she was unclothed.