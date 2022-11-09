Three members of new militant group Jamatul Ansar held

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three more members of new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from the signboard area of ​​Narayanganj, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Abdul Hadi Sumon, 40, son of Abdur Rakib of Sunamganj's Jagannathpur, Abu Sayed Sher Mohammad,32, son of Abdus Sattar of Bogura Sadar and Md Roni Mia,29, son of late Khorshed Mia of Narayanganj.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing, revealed the information while briefing the media on Wednesday in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.