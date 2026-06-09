‘Did my son just disappear into thin air?’

At the entrance to a narrow alley, a CCTV camera is mounted on a building to the left. On the right, rows of buildings stand close together. On the ground floor of one of these buildings lives five-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil with his family.

This child has been missing for 28 days from Pallabi in Dhaka’s Mirpur area. CCTV footage shows the boy, dressed in a red T-shirt, entering the building. However, there is no footage of him. His father, Mohammad Jasim, now asks in despair, “Did my son just vanish after entering the house?”

The pair of sandals the child was wearing when he left home was later found inside the main gate of the building. Police have yet to find any clue regarding the incident.

The child’s parents suspect that someone inside the building may have abducted their son. They further alleged that the police are not treating the case with urgency because the disappearance has not gone ‘viral’ on social media.