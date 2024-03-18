JU proctor resigns in the wake of movement
Jahangirnagar University proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan has resigned in the face of the movement of teachers and students.
Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, professor of Statistics and Data Science Department and provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Hall, has been given the temporary charge of the new proctor in the university.
The matter was stated in an office order signed by University registrar Abu Hasan on Monday.
The office order said following a written request of ASM Firoz Ul Hasan, also an associate professor of Government and Politics Department, his resignation was accepted and was relieved from the duties of the proctor.
Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of the Department of Statistics and Data Science of the university has been temporarily appointed as the Proctor of the University from Monday until the next order, the office order added.
A woman was raped while keeping her husband confined in a room of the university’s Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall on 3 February night, said the demonstrating teachers, students and university sources.
Anti-oppression Platform, a platform of demonstrating students and teachers, were agitating to press home five points, including releasing proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan and Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall provost Professor Sabbir Alam from administrative posts, for the sake of a fair investigation and to ensure the maximum punishment for those involved and assisting in the crime.
ASM Firoz Ul Hasan and Professor Sabbir Alam allegedly assisted the perpetrators.
Protesters on 11 March blockaded the university’s administrative building indefinitely to press home their demands.
After three days of blockade, the university vice-chancellor Professor Nurul Alam and other top administrative officials, held a discussion with the protestors on Thursday afternoon.
The vice-chancellor assured the protestors that the proctor and the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall will resign by 17 March. If they do not resign, they will be relieved of their duties on 18 March.
In such a situation, Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan resigned today.
The demonstrating teachers and students alleged that ASM Firoz Ul Hasan tried to save the criminals by covering up various crimes at different times in the past.
They did not even perform their duties properly, they added.