Accused granted bail over AL leader Zahidul killing commits murder again

Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu was murdered over control of the criminal underworld in Dhaka's Motijheel area. Sumon Sikder, alias Musa, one of the alleged planners of the murder, was extradited from Oman by the police at the time.

However, he was released on bail five months after the fall of the Awami League government. Police revealed that Musa was involved in another murder that occurred on 20 January this year in Pallabi, Dhaka.

According to police, the victim of the Pallabi murder was 24-year-old Manjurul Islam, alias Babu, also known as "Blade Babu" in the criminal world. Babu was an accused in the controversial Shahin Uddin murder case in Pallabi.

Investigations suggest that Babu’s murder occurred due to disputes over control of the criminal underworld. The incident highlights a conflict between the Musa group and the Mamun group, led by top criminal Mofizur Rahman, alias Mamun, who reportedly operates from outside the country.

Babu was known to be associated with the Mamun group, and the murder was committed to expand Musa’s dominance over the criminal world.