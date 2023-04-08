Two snatched militants are inside country: Police

Asaduzzaman said some militants snatched their leaders Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim from the court premises on 20 November after six months of planning. Sohel’s wife Fatima Tasnim alias Shikha was directly involved with the planning. The militants held several meetings at a house in Narayanganj’s Rupganj before the execution of the plan. The incident took place under leadership of militant leader Moshiur Rahman alias Ayman.

CTTC chief said, Fatema Tasnim got involved with militancy through her brother Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon in 2014. Later she got married to militant leader Abu Siddiq, who was later arrested over killing of blogger Avijit Roy, Jagrity Prokashan’s publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and some others. Fatema maintained close contact with incarcerated Abu Siddiq.

Asaduzzman said 10 to 12 militants were involved with the escape of the two militants.