Joint forces conduct drive in Haji Mazar slum in Tongi, 60 arrested

A joint force raided Haji Mazar slum in Tongi, Gazipur, and arrested 60 people for various crimes including theft, robbery, and snatching. The raid began at 6:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 10:00 pm.

During the operation, cash, knives, and other items—including some used in the crimes—were recovered.

Authorities also recovered 39,400 taka linked to drug sales, two knives, two daggers, and various other items from several houses. In total, 60 people were arrested.