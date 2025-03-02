Joint forces conduct drive in Haji Mazar slum in Tongi, 60 arrested
A joint force raided Haji Mazar slum in Tongi, Gazipur, and arrested 60 people for various crimes including theft, robbery, and snatching. The raid began at 6:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 10:00 pm.
During the operation, cash, knives, and other items—including some used in the crimes—were recovered.
Authorities also recovered 39,400 taka linked to drug sales, two knives, two daggers, and various other items from several houses. In total, 60 people were arrested.
A sub-inspector from Tongi West Police Station, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Most of those involved in theft, robbery, or snatching on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway are residents of this slum. Some also commit crimes elsewhere and take shelter here. A few days ago, there was a massive clash between two groups over who would commit robberies first on the highway. We often conduct raids, arrest many of them, and send them to jail, but after a few days they are released and return to crime.”
The operation involved the Gazipur Metropolitan Police, army personnel from Gazipur and Uttara camps, RAB, and members of the Bangladesh Border Guard, and was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Raihanul Islam.
He told reporters, “The residents of this Mazar slum are involved in various criminal and terror activities including robbery and snatching. We conducted the raid based on specific intelligence. We have arrested 60 people involved in various crimes, including identified terrorists, drug addicts, and drug dealers. In addition, several domestic weapons used in terror activities, including narcotics, have been recovered. Our operation will continue as we work to improve law and order and restore order ahead of Ramadan.”