3 held over gang rape of woman after abduction in Cox’s Bazar

The three accused were arrested in the early hours of Saturday from Napitkhali area in the upazila, he said.
Later one imported and nine locally made firearms were recovered from their possession.
“They were wanted in several cases including of rape, looting, extortion and illegal forest grabbing. They will be handed over to Eidgaon police station after filing a case,” said the RAB-15 commander.
A case was filed at Cox’s Bazar sadar model police station after receiving a complaint from a woman who was allegedly raped by four people after being abducted from Cox’s Bazar court premises on 14 March.