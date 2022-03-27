3 held over gang rape of woman after abduction in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people including the prime accused on Saturday in a case filed over the rape of a woman after abduction in Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

The detainees were Firoz alias Mostak Dakat, Md Sharif alias Sharif Company and Nurul Islam from Islampur village in Eidgaon upazila in Cox’s Bazar, said Leiutenant Colonel Khayrul Islam Sarkar, commander of RAB-15 on Saturday.