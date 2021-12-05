3 injured while making bomb in Barishal

Police further said the incident occurred around 12.00am in Faria Garden Park, owned by Nuruzzaman Farhad, vice chairman of the upazila parishad and joint general secretary of the upazila Awami League.
Bomb maker Harun’s both arms were ripped off in the explosion.
After the explosion they escaped the scene with all the bomb-making equipment, police said.
Meanwhile, police were informed that the injured were undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, but no specific information was received from the hospital authority in this regard.
Sub-inspector of Gournadi police Abul Kalam said that attempts are under way to identify where the injured are undergoing treatment.
Besides, Police arrested park security guard Abdur Rahman for interrogation, he said.
Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gournadi police station, said that a case has been filed under the Explosives Act against four named and 4-5 unnamed in this connection.
Meanwhile, Upazila vice-chairman Nuruzzaman Farhad Munshi, who was in Dhaka at the time of the explosion, said, “I have heard about the matter. However, the explosion did not happen inside the park. It occurred in an abandoned house outside the park area.”
“I learned that some people had entered the park in the middle of the night, threatening the security guards,” he added.