30 juvenile criminal gangs active in Tongi

Each of these gangs is patronised by certain ‘big brothers’ of the area. They are involved in local politics in one way or the other. And these youth, ranging to 15 years old sometimes up to 22, operate under the shelter of these ‘big brothers’ or ‘boro bhai’. They are used to grab control in the areas, harass and assault people and take part in political processions.

Officer-in-charge of Tongi East police station, Aminul Islam, said that there is a large floating population in Tongi. In many instances, the criminals simply leave the area after committing crimes. The police are active in nabbing these criminals.

The patrons

Local people say that the most crime-prone areas in Tongi are Boubazar, Puro Arichpur and the Nadi Bandar area. These young reprobates hang around the walkway that goes by the river Turag, Turag Bazar, behind Dhaka Dyeing and adjacent areas. At least 15 gangs have been formed in this locality. Each gang has around 10 to 12 members.

Most of these gangs are controlled by Md Parvez and Monir alias Blacket Monir of Pagar in Tongi, say local residents. Monir is the main accused in the murder to Milon of Alertek Pagar. Parvez was also arrested after the Milon murder. Other than that, many of these young boys are accused in the Habibur murder case.

Parvez and Monir are friends. They are known as followers of Tongi thana Chhatra League organising secretary Md Sohel Rana.

Sohel Rana told Prothom Alo, “I know Parvez, but he was not involved in politics with me. And Blacket Monir is an acquaintance of a junior brother in Chhatra League. We never support anyone in such activities.”