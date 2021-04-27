313 identified for financing Hefazat: DB

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has identified at least 313 individuals financing Hefazat-e-Islam.
Additional commissioner (DB), AKM Hafiz Akhteer disclosed the information to the press in a briefing at the DB headquarters, reports UNB.
He said, "We have identified 313 people who provided funds to Hefazat so far."
The DB official also said that a few Hefazat leaders, including Mamunul Haque and Junaid Al Habib, met at the wedding of the son of Junaid Babunagari, former amir of Hefazat-e-Islam, and planned to remove Shah Ahmad Shafi last year.
Later they drove away leaders loyal to Shafi after creating chaos and anarchy at Hathazari Madrasa as per the plan, he said.
Hafiz also added that they have traced over Taka 60 million transactions in different bank accounts of Mamunul.
He said that police derived all this information from the recently arrested top leaders of Hefazat.
More than a dozen top Hefazat leaders of the recently dissolved committee were arrested in cases filed over violence in 2013 and earlier this year.