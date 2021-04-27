313 identified for financing Hefazat: DB

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has identified at least 313 individuals financing Hefazat-e-Islam.

Additional commissioner (DB), AKM Hafiz Akhteer disclosed the information to the press in a briefing at the DB headquarters, reports UNB.



He said, "We have identified 313 people who provided funds to Hefazat so far."

The DB official also said that a few Hefazat leaders, including Mamunul Haque and Junaid Al Habib, met at the wedding of the son of Junaid Babunagari, former amir of Hefazat-e-Islam, and planned to remove Shah Ahmad Shafi last year.