ACC summons former Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the suspended mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, Jahangir Alam, to quiz him on allegations of misappropriation of millions of taka of the development works of the city corporation and dealings through fake bank accounts.
A notice of the ACC summoned Jahangir Alam to appear at the headquarters of the anti-graft watchdog at 10:00 am on 20 and 21 May and present his statements, confirmed an ACC source to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning.
ACC headquarters secretary Mabub Hossain will brief media on this later today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jahangir Alam in the morning said, “I have got the letter. But I am busy with electioneering for my mother. I will talk to my lawyer and make a decision about this later.”
The ACC in June last year decided to investigate into the allegations against former mayor of Gazipur city Jahangir Alam for misappropriating millions from the funds of development works of the city and dealings through fake bank accounts. A two-member committee was also constituted in this regard.
Ruling Awami League’s central working committee expelled Jahangir Alam from the party as an audio clip went viral on 19 November, 2021. Later, on 25 November, the local government division issued a notification suspending him from the mayoral post of the city.
However, the ruling party on 21 January this year announced a general amnesty for Jahangir Alam when he appealed to the party high command.
He sought the party’s nomination again for the mayoral post in the upcoming GCC election but the party chose Gazipur city Awami League president Azmat Ullah.
Though Jahangir Alam tried to contest in the polls as an independent candidate, his nomination paper was rejected during sorting. His mother Zayeda Khatun’s nomination paper was found legal.
Awami League on Monday expelled Jahangir Alam from the party permanently when he began campaigning for his mother.