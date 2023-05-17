ACC summons former Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the suspended mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, Jahangir Alam, to quiz him on allegations of misappropriation of millions of taka of the development works of the city corporation and dealings through fake bank accounts.

A notice of the ACC summoned Jahangir Alam to appear at the headquarters of the anti-graft watchdog at 10:00 am on 20 and 21 May and present his statements, confirmed an ACC source to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning.