Attack on US envoy Bernicat’s car: Accused Siam arrested
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested an accused, Siam Hasan, 26, in the case regarding the attack on the of former US ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat.
DB said in a SMS that Siam was arrested from an apartment on Tajmahal Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur at 11:30 pm on Monday and he is an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet of the case.
Tipped off, a DB team from Tejgaon raided the area. Siam also face several other lawsuits including a case over the killings took place during the Student-People mass uprising.
On 4 August 2018, the US ambassador at the time, Bernicat, had attended a dinner at the home of Badiul Alam Majumdar, the secretary of Shusasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN). On her way back, her vehicle came under attack. Badiul Alam Majumdar filed a case with Mohammadpur police station after the incident.
Five years after the attack police filed a supplementary charge sheet against nine individuals including Siam in court in 2023.
Bernicat joined as US envoy in Dhaka on 25 January in 2015 and left on 2 November in 2018 upon completion of her term.