Attack on US envoy Bernicat’s car: Accused Siam arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested an accused, Siam Hasan, 26, in the case regarding the attack on the of former US ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat.

DB said in a SMS that Siam was arrested from an apartment on Tajmahal Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur at 11:30 pm on Monday and he is an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet of the case.