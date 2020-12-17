36 Hefazat men accused of killing Ahmad Shafi

The charges state that even though Ahmad Shafi was unwell, he had been confined to his room at Hathazari madrasah in Chattogram. At the directives of the accused, his room was attacked and vandalised. The ambulance carrying Ahmad Shafi was not allowed to leave the madrasah grounds. Enamul Hasan Faruki was instrumental in blocking the exit of the ambulance.

Hefazat-e-Islam’s publicity secretary Zakaria Noman Fayezi, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “The madrasah students had been demonstrating for their rightful demands. This was a matter of the Hathazari madrasah. This had nothing to do with any directives from Hefazat leaders. We have not seen the charges made in the case. Once we see these, an official statement will be made.”

The Hefazat-e-Islam leader Shah Ahmad Shafi died on 18 September this year. Students of the Hathazari madrasah in Chattogram had begun demonstrating from after Zohr prayers on 16 September with a six-point demand, including the removal of Shafi’s son Anas Madani as a teacher of the institute.

The students locked all the entrances of the madrasah. They also beat up Hefazat’s former joint secretary general Moinuddin Ruhi who was inside the madrasah at the time.