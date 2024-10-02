ICT gets genocide charges against AL, 14-party allies
An allegation of genocide was brought today against Awami League (AL) as a party for allegedly giving direct instruction in the barbaric crimes and its 14-party allies like Workers Party of Bangladesh and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad).
Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj filed the complaint with the office of the ICT chief prosecutor this noon.
Hajjaj filed the complaint against Awami League, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jasad, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Tariqat Foundation, Ganatantri Party, National Awami Party and other 14-party alliance members.
"I want the tribunal to frame genocide charges against these parties and bring them to justice for their heinous crimes," Bobby Hajjaj told newsmen at a press briefing at the ICT prosecution office.