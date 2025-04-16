Faculty of Fine Arts condemns torching house of artist-sculptor Manabendra

The Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University has condemned the incident of torching the house of artist-sculptor Manabendra Ghosh, a prominent alumni of the faculty.

The faculty in a press release on Wednesday condemned the incident.

The press release also said that several people involved in the Pahela Baishakh parade, the traditional procession marking the Bengali New Year, are being threatened by foreign phone numbers.

"The annual Ananda Shobhajatra 1432 has already been completed smoothly. However, two motifs were burnt in an attack by miscreants on the previous day with the aim of trying to sabotage the procession. Despite this, the Ananda Shobhajatra has been fully successful by repairing and reconstructing motifs with the dedicated efforts of the students," said the press release.