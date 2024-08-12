286 cases in Dhaka, about 450,000 accused

At least 286 cases were filed in Dhaka in 23 days over clashes and violence centering the quota reform movement with about 2,000 people being named and accusing another 450,000 unidentified persons, according to sources at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

At least 3,058 people were arrested in these lawsuits filed with various police stations across the capital between 12 July and 3 August. It could not be ascertained how many people have received bail in these cases so far.

An analysis of the documents of these 286 cases showed 1,983 people were named in 61 cases in addition to unidentified accused, while none was named in 123 cases despite mentioning the specific number of the accused. A total of 445,417 unidentified people were accused in a total of 184 cases including those 123 lawsuits with unnamed accused.

Besides, neither a name nor a number of the accused was mentioned in 102 cases as those cases stated unidentified accused committed the crimes.