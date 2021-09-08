Four get life term for killing RUET driver

A Rajshahi court on Wednesday sentenced four people to life term jail for killing a bus driver of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in 2018.

Justice Anup Kumar of the Rajshahi speedy trial tribunal pronounced the verdict.

The convicts are- Sabbir Hossain, Nur Nabi Hossain alias Hridoy, Sohail Rana alias Sohail and SM Sayem.