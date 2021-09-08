Four get life term for killing RUET driver

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer one month more rigorous imprisonment.
There are two other accused in the case whose verdict is still pending with a separate juvenile court
Abdus Salam, a bus driver, was stabbed by the accused on the south-east side of Agrani School and College adjacent to RUET on 23 April, 2018 while attempting to resolve a local conflict. Later, he died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.
Abdus Salam's son Pias filed a case with Motihar police station against unidentified accused.