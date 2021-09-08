Crime and Law

Four get life term for killing RUET driver

UNB
Rajshahi
A Rajshahi court on Wednesday sentenced four people to life term jail for killing a bus driver of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in 2018.

Justice Anup Kumar of the Rajshahi speedy trial tribunal pronounced the verdict.

The convicts are- Sabbir Hossain, Nur Nabi Hossain alias Hridoy, Sohail Rana alias Sohail and SM Sayem.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer one month more rigorous imprisonment.

There are two other accused in the case whose verdict is still pending with a separate juvenile court

Abdus Salam, a bus driver, was stabbed by the accused on the south-east side of Agrani School and College adjacent to RUET on 23 April, 2018 while attempting to resolve a local conflict. Later, he died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Abdus Salam's son Pias filed a case with Motihar police station against unidentified accused.

