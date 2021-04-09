4 more cases filed over Faridpur mayhem

Four more cases were filed on Thursday over the violence in Faridpur’s Saltha on 5 April, UNB reports.

In the five cases filed so far, 17,000 people have been accused. Police arrested 26 suspects until Thursday.

Names of 261 suspects have been mentioned in the cases with 16,800 anonymous accused.

Freedom fighter Bachchu Matubbor filed one of the four cases. It mentioned the names of 25 men and accuses 800 others.

Another case was filed by UNO’s driver Md Hashmot Ali. It names 58 men and accuses another 3,000-4,000 others who have not been named.