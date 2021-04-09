4 more cases filed over Faridpur mayhem

Four more cases were filed on Thursday over the violence in Faridpur’s Saltha on 5 April, UNB reports.
In the five cases filed so far, 17,000 people have been accused. Police arrested 26 suspects until Thursday.
Names of 261 suspects have been mentioned in the cases with 16,800 anonymous accused.
Freedom fighter Bachchu Matubbor filed one of the four cases. It mentioned the names of 25 men and accuses 800 others.
Another case was filed by UNO’s driver Md Hashmot Ali. It names 58 men and accuses another 3,000-4,000 others who have not been named.
Third case was filed by the security guard of the assistant commissioner of land. It named 48 men and accused 3,000-4,000 others without naming them.
The fourth case was filed by AC Land’s driver Md Sagor Sikder naming 42 suspects and another 3,000-4,000 unnamed accused.
Sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman of Saltha Police Station filed the first case on Wednesday naming 88 accused and another 4,000 anonymous people. They have been charged with attacking and obstructing government work.
Faridpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Jamal Pasha said they have so far arrested 26 suspects over Saltha violence.
The court on Wednesday granted police two days to interrogate 11 of the suspects. Police have sought seven days to interrogate each of the 15 accused.
Two men were killed and 20 others, including eight members of law enforcement agencies, were injured in the 5 April violence in Saltha.
Rumours of killing and arrests triggered violence that saw thousands of people vandalising and torching government establishments.