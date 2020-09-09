Sinha Murder

4 policemen sent to jail after making confessional statement

Prothom Alo English Desk

Four policemen who were among the accused in the case filed over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Kha were sent to Cox's Bazar jail on Wednesday, after making their confessional statement, news agency UNB reports.

The four are - ASI Liton Miya, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion, the investigating agency, took the four to the court premises around 10:30am.

Advertisement

Later, senior judicial magistrate Delwar Hossain recorded statements of Safanur and Kamal while senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah recorded statements of the two others for around five hours.

ASP Khairul Islam, investigation officer of the case, said RAB took the four to their custody on 6 September for interrogation.

"The four have admitted many issues during remand," he said.

Advertisement

All the 13 accused, except OC Pradeep Kumar Das, gave confessional statements before court over the tragic murder.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.

Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case at Teknaf senior judicial magistrate court, accusing the 13 police members.

More News

Police actions were rash, unprofessional

Police actions were rash, unprofessional

Chargesheet submitted against Regent's Shahed in 2 cases

Chargesheet submitted against Regent's Shahed in 2 cases

Indictment order in Abrar killing case 15 Sept

BUET student Abrar Fahad, who was murdered by a few leaders and activists of BUET unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League in the small hours of 7 October, 2019.

Three policemen jailed for life, two sources for 7 years

Three policemen jailed for life, two sources for 7 years