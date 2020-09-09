Police actions were rash, unprofessional

The investigation team constituted by the home ministry, could not ascertain whether the police firing on retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan at a check post in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, was a planned or spur-of-the-moment incident. The committee in its report also said this incident had them wondering whether the shots were fired out of self defence or whether there was any other mystery behind the scenes.

The killing of Sinha was an act of the police’s rash, reckless and unprofessional attitude. The lack of supervision and accountability had made them insensitive to such shooting.

The committee further said undue advantage was taken of legal provision for self-defence. It made 13 recommendations to prevent this.

Additional divisional commissioner (development) of Chattogram, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, also the head of the committee, submitted the investigation report to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday. Committee member lieutenant colonel SM Sazzad Hossain was with him that time.

Two other members of the committee were additional district magistrate of Cox’s Bazar Mohammad Shahjahan Ali and additional deputy IGP Zakir Hossain Khan.

Talking to newspersons after receiving the report, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said this was a matter of police investigation. The committee had done its duty. Now the secretary would analyse the report. The court would take later a decision regarding the matter.