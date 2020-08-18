'Killing not premeditated, Sinha did not aim his gun'

Members of the police force being interrogated in the retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan killing case said that the killing was not a premeditated one and occurred on the spur of the moment.

So far the investigators have ascertained that Sinha did not aim any gun at police, reliable sources in RAB confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Speaking to the media at the spot of the incident in Marishbunia, Teknaf on Monday, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, said. “We are investigating every bit of information. Investigations are proceeding positively. You will get to know everything.”

RAB officials involved in the investigations said, “All the details will be clear after interrogating the main two accused persons in the case, Teknaf police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and the inspector of Baharchhari outpost Liaqat Ali."

Members of the government’s investigation team on Monday interrogated Liaqat Ali and Nandadulal Rakkhit.

Meanwhile, Shipra Debnath, in a video message to the media on Monday, appealed for justice. She said that personal pictures of her were being circulated on the social media to defame her character.